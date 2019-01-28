Isle of Wight council to offer new option to beach hut owners

Beach hut owners could opt to remain on their existing, cheaper leases for the next three years the Isle of Wight Council has said.

In November, the council approved a controversial hike in beach hut prices that could see costs rise from from £308 to as much as £1,336 a year.

When the plans were first announced in May, furious hut owners said it was ‘immoral’ to impose a rent rise of up to 400 per cent.

New three-year lease option

However, now the Deputy Leader and Cabinet member for Resources, Cllr Stuart Hutchinson, has introduced a new option to allow existing named licence holders to continue with a three year licence on current terms.

If owners opt for this, they will only have a three year licence, not ten years. They would also not be able to sublet or hire out the hut, nor have multiple leaseholders.

Hutchinson: Low income licensees

Cllr Hutchinson said:

“The reason for the concession is I have been persuaded by representations from other councillors that many low income licensees have had their huts for many years and have got used to a very low rental cost, so would find the new leases less affordable although they offer better protection.”

New leaseholders will be required to sign up to the new arrangements.

Hutchinson: Budget shortfall will be considered

Cllr Hutchinson said:

“Depending on how many licence holders opt for the existing terms, there is likely to be a small loss of rental income to the council, which we will take account of in the preparation of the revenue budget. “Over time all leases will move to the new arrangements.”

Rental increases

Huts measuring more than 10sqm face a rent increase of more than £1,000.

For example, a 17sqm site is currently £416 per year but would be £1,476 per year by 2023.

However, the council has said, following consultation with beach hut owners, the decision would be phased in over five years.

The council said the price of huts was still competitive, compared to other areas in the south.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: © Christian Beasley