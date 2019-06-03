Isle of Wight councillors agree taxi fair increase

Taxi fares on the Isle of Wight will increase by 20p per mile — the first price hike in six years.

In January, Isle of Wight Councillors voted to increase the cost per mile for taxi fares by 10p per mile. The initial cost of flagging down a taxi was also set to rise by 50p.

Objection by taxi drivers

However, taxi drivers objected to the plans and made representations to the council. Around 15 per cent of the taxi drivers on the Island responded to the consultation.

Now, the cost per mile will be increased to £2 per mile, while the cost of flagging down the taxi will stay the same, at £3.

This will only apply to journeys between 8am and 10pm. Late night journeys, or ones on public holidays, will remain the same.

Average rise

The cost of travelling from Newport to Ryde will rise by approximately £1.50, members were told at a meeting of the licensing committee on Wednesday.

At the previous meeting, there was a lengthy debate about removing the charge for credit cards. However, the council confirmed this was illegal and could not be done anyway.

Increased costs of running a car

Cllr John Kilpatrick said:

“A 20p rise. That’s quite a substantial hike. What’s the theory behind it?”

Principal licensing officer, Kevin Winchcombe, said it was based on the increased costs of running a car.

