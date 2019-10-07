Isle of Wight Council’s aspirations to make homelessness a rare occurrence

As part of a new strategy to tackle homelessness, the Isle of Wight Council is looking for accommodation for homeless families and improving provisions for over 16 year olds.

Tenders for contracts, due to start in April 2020, have been advertised for organisations with relevant experience to bring new provision to the Island.

Supporting families transitioning from being homeless

One contract, worth up to £1.3m, is inviting organisations to support families transitioning from being homeless to living in a home — something which will ‘improve outcomes for all Isle of Wight residents’ according to the council.

The family-centred service will help households transition to accommodation as quickly as possible, with a ‘realistic view on what is possible’ for families to have a choice and control over where they live, making sure the service fits families instead of fitting families to the service.

At risk of rough sleeping

Pathways are also looking to be established for single homeless people, over the age of 16, including those at risk of rough sleeping, rough sleepers, and those threatened with homelessness.

A provider is being sought to deliver the service, worth £9.24m, which will consist of a rough sleeper outreach offer, supported accommodation and a resettlement support offer.

Aspiring to make homelessness a rare occurrence

The contracts will help the council support its aspirations to make homelessness in all forms a rare occurrence — providing the right support at the right time — and making homelessness a brief experience.

A draft of the Homelessness and Rough Sleeping Strategy has been written with the final report to be bought before cabinet in November by Cllr Clare Mosdell, cabinet member for adult social care, public health and housing needs.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: Lefteris Heretakis under CC BY 2.0