Isle of Wight council’s Scrutiny meeting consider Highways PFI, Waste Contract and Cowes Floating Bridge

Follow our live coverage of the Isle of Wight council Scrutiny Committee as they consider and debate a number of issues

woman using a laptop computer

Members of the Isle of Wight council Corporate Scrutiny Committee meet in County Hall from 5pm today (Tuesday).

Items to be considered (see papers) include an update on Covid 19 Response and Recovery, to consider Quarterly Performance and Finance Reports – including Highways PFI, Waste Contract and Cowes Floating Bridge, as well as the Newport Harbour Masterplan, and Approval of Housing Strategy.

This will be Andrew Garratt’s last meeting as Chair.

Updates will appear below – anything contained within ((double brackets)) is comment by the author.

Tuesday, 8th September, 2020 5:04pm

By

Geoff Brodie

It should be renamed the Cabinet Cheerleading Committee. Just dreadful.

8, September 2020 6:06 pm
