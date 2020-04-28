Isle of Wight Covid-19 deaths outside hospital setting: New figures

Two people on the Isle of Wight have died in care homes, and one at home, as a result of Covid-19, show figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

However, data has only been collated up to 17th April and is updated once a week — so the most recent figures are not known.

Daily figures exclude care homes, etc

Daily data releases from Public Health England contain information about the number of people who have died in hospital in England and have tested positive for Covid-19, but does not include figures from care homes, hospices or homes — something people have found frustrating as it does not show the true impact of the virus.

National picture

Latest ONS figures show in England and Wales, for the week ending 17th April, over 2,000 Covid-19 deaths were recorded in care homes.

Overall, figures show a third of Covid-19 deaths are now happening in care homes.

Island perspective

The two deaths happened before the 17th April, but one was not registered until during the week ending 25th April.

On the Island, as of 28th April, 22 people have died at St Mary’s who had tested positive for Covid-19.

See OnTheWight’s explainer article on understanding the Covid-19 figures that are released by NHS England and Public Health England.

Our thoughts are with the family and friends of those who have lost loved ones.

