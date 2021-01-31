Isle of Wight Covid-19 vaccination centre opens Monday

A large-scale NHS Covid-19 vaccination centre on the Isle of Wight will open to the public tomorrow (Monday 1st February) meaning even more people will be able to get vaccinated as part of the biggest vaccination programme the NHS has ever seen.

The Riverside Centre in Newport will be open seven days a week, 8am to 8pm. It compliments vaccination provisions at GP-led and hospital services on the Island.

Appointments needed

Initially, vaccinations will be offered to people in line with recommendations from the independent Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

People will need an appointment to get their vaccine; most people will be invited by a letter and will then have the opportunity to go onto the national booking system and book an appointment slot, or call 119.

Do not travel off the Island

Residents will be able to receive their vaccination on the Island. If people are unable to book an appointment on the Island, the national booking system may offer an appointment on the mainland as an alternative.

People should continue to check the booking system regularly as more slots on the Isle of Wight will become available.

What to expect

People who book into the vaccine centre will be greeted by a dedicated team of clinicians, vaccinators, administrative staff and volunteers who will help make a visit run as smoothly and safely as possible. Bookings are staggered to allow social distancing and everyone will receive a health status check and a pre-vaccination assessment before they have their jab.

Baylis: Encourage everyone eligible to get vaccinated

Dr Dan Baylis, Chief Medical Officer at Solent NHS Trust, who are running the large-scale vaccination centres across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, said,

“We are excited to be delivering the COVID-19 vaccination programme at scale to help protect people living on the Isle of Wight from COVID-19. “This vaccination rollout is thanks to the fantastic partnerships we are building on the island with healthcare partners and community organisations. We are particularly grateful to everyone who has volunteered to support us at the centre through Community Action Isle of Wight. “I would encourage everyone eligible to get vaccinated against Covid-19 when they are invited by the NHS.”

Legg: Great news for our community

Dr Michele Legg, GP and chair of NHS Isle of Wight Clinical Commissioning Group, said,

“The opening of the Riverside Centre vaccination centre on the Island is great news for our community. “As well as having four GP-led vaccination sites and the St Mary’s Hospital Hub, having a sixth will really help us vaccinate our residents as quickly as vaccinations reach us. “It is great news that the opening of the vaccination centre will help us provide the first dose to many more people, this alone will not slow the spread of this virus. “We must continue to wash our hands regularly for 20 seconds, wear a face covering outdoors and maintain social distancing. “I want to thank everyone for all their efforts in keeping this up over the past 10 months and make a plea that they continue to do so.”

How to get there

People who are being vaccinated, as well as harbour users, will need to travel into the area via Fairlee Road, through Seaclose.

There will be no access to the Harbour via Sea Street.

Pay and display parking and drop of points will be made available on the harbour.

When leaving the Riverside Centre or harbour, vehicles can exit over the bridge via Sea Street, or can return via Seaclose and Fairlee Road.

Pedestrians can access the site on foot from any direction.

News shared by Isle of Wight NHS Trust, in their own words. Ed

Image: © DKphotography, Isle of Wight