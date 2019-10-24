Isle of Wight crime falls but stalking and harassment has dramatically increased

Crime rates on the Isle of Wight have fallen overall — but stalking and harassment offences have increased dramatically.

Figures published by the Office for National Statistics reveal recorded crime rates on the Island dropped by five per cent between July, 2018, and June, 2019.

There were 9,838 recorded crimes, compared with 10,369 the previous year.

Theft offences fell by 32 per cent — including a 19 per cent drop in burglaries, 20 per cent drop in vehicle thefts and a 16 per cent drop in shoplifting offences.

However, offences of stalking and harassment increased from 628 to 826 — a rise of 32 per cent.

There was an 18 per cent increase in possession of weapons offences.

The number of sexual offences dropped slightly, from 462 to 452.

According to the figures, the Isle of Wight has a crime rate of 70 crimes per 1,000 people.

Jackson: A safe place to live, work and visit

Superintendent Sarah Jackson, district commander for the Island, said:

“The Isle of Wight is a safe place to live, work and visit and the reduction in reported crime supports this. “The Community Safety Partnership Strategic Assessment, which is due to be published shortly, reflects the work across agencies and we will continue to prioritise our efforts to tackle any emerging trends in crime — particularly those which have the most impact on people’s lives and in order to protect our most vulnerable in the community.”

Crime still falling

Crime has continued to fall this year, according to separate figures released by the Home Office Science Unit.

They show a 13.2 per cent reduction during the first three months of the 2019/20 financial year, compared with the same period last year.

Image: JC Mack under CC BY 2.0