Isle of Wight cyclists head to Goodwood

Jack shares this latest news. Ed

On Tuesday 16th May, Matt Allsopp, Stu Waite and Ian Hayden of the Wightlink-Wight Mountain Cycle Race Team made their way to the Goodwood race circuit for the fourth race in the series.

Allsopp lined up in the E12 race, which was 12 laps of the famous circuit. The Wightlink rider made plenty of attempts to breakaway from the main bunch but with a good standard of riders the attacks were always covered or reeled in

A battle to get away in the last two laps of the race came to nothing and the race finished in a bunch sprint, where Allsopp took sixth place and gain yet more points for the 2017 season.

Stu Waite and Ian Hayden took the start in the combined third and fourth category race. With a field of 80 riders Waite and Hayden showed their strengths by being on the front for most of the race, setting the pace and also making attempts to get away.

With a few crashes in the last two laps and one on the final bend, which Hayden and Waite narrowly avoided but it disrupted their run in to the finish line and they missed out on the top ten.

Image: © Karl Twort