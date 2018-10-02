Isle of Wight electronics company wins major contract

Mark Gladdis, Marine Product Manager for Datum Electronics shares this latest news. Ed

Isle of Wight based, Datum Electronics, has been awarded a contract from Oldendorff, to supply their fleet with Datum Shaft Power Meter systems, to seamlessly integrate with various existing ship performance monitoring systems.

Datum’s Ship Torsion Meters have been specifically designed for commercial vessels with single or multiple shaft installations, to provide ongoing power monitoring data on ships for fuel economy and equipment maintenance scheduling programs.

The system gives real time measurements of torque, power, thrust (optional feature) and dynamic torque, which helps the ship monitoring system meet the SEEMP requirements.

Lynch: “A major endorsement”

Paul Lynch, Commercial Sales Manager at Datum Electronics, said:

“We are extremely pleased to be chosen by Oldendorff, as this contract represents a major endorsement of our commitment to them. Oldendorff are totally committed to providing the best for their customers, by demanding the highest commitment from their suppliers, and we completely appreciate that approach.”

New systems aimed at reducing their carbon footprint

As a part of their eco fleet strategy, of turning a 90% of the owned fleet into environmentally friendly vessels, Oldendorff is currently implementing fleet and ship performance monitoring systems, which is aimed at reducing their carbon footprint, while improving the technical and operational efficiency of their ships.

Felix Lemke, Junior Projects Manager at Oldendorff Carriers mentioned,

“By using our modular standard systems, Oldendorff will be able to easily upgrade to our new technology in near future, geared towards condition-based monitoring and improved predictive maintenance – Diesel Hawk. “Using extremely high resolution and sampling rates, Diesel Hawk allows us to see each cylinder action and each propeller cycle, superimposed on the overall shaft power data.”

Location map

View the location of this story.