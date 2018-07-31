On board HMS Victory for ‘Black Tot Day’ launch of Isle of Wight Distillery’s Navy Strength Rum

Congratulations are in order for all at Isle of Wight Distillery who today (Tuesday) launched their latest product, HMS Victory Navy Strength Rum, aboard HMS Victory on ‘Black Tot Day’.

In partnership with The National Museum of the Royal Navy, the Isle of Wight Distillery has created a true blend of Navy Strength Rum.

Reminiscent of traditional ‘Rum Tots’

HMS Victory Rum is a fine blend of aged demerara rum from Guyana, Trinidad and Jamaica. Reminiscent of the taste of traditional ‘Rum Tots’ issued on board naval ships.

The rum has been refined and rested in oak barrels using an oak stave from HMS Victory herself, adding an extra depth of character from the Royal Navy’s most illustrious warship.

What does Navy Strength mean?

The term ‘Navy Strength’ refers to when in the 18th century, the Royal Navy legislated that all Naval ships were to carry a quantity of rum on board for the sailors’ rum tot rations.

All spirits on board ship had to be 100° proof (the English standard of the day) which equates to 57% ABV.

A fitting tribute

Xavier Baker, co-founder of The Isle of Wight Distillery, commented,

“We are really pleased to launch HMS Victory Rum after working on the recipe for the last couple of years. After the success of our HMS Victory Navy Strength Gin and our working partnership with the National Museum of the Royal Navy, it seemed like a natural progression. “To launch today on Black Tot Day is a fitting tribute.”

A very successful partnership

Giles Gould, Head of Commercial Services of The National Museum of the Royal Navy added,

“This marks the extension of what is already a very successful partnership, and we are delighted to work with such a local supplier on a premium product reflecting not only naval heritage, but also providing significant financial support to HMS Victory Black Tot Day marks the anniversary of when a 300-year-plus Royal Naval tradition came to an end.”

Daily tot ran until 1970

Until 1970, Royal Navy vessels would call all sailors to report to deck at noon and receive their daily 70ml ‘tot’, or shot, of rum.

But on 31 July 1970, British sailors were issued with their final ‘rum ration’ and the popular ‘tot’ tradition came to an end.

Not conducive to ‘often delicate, machinery and systems’

As technologies advanced, the Admiralty Board issued concerns that the traditional tot of rum was not conducive to the ‘often delicate, machinery and systems on the correct functioning of which people’s lives may depend’.

Get yours now

HMS Victory Navy Strength Rum will be available to buy from 31st July via the Distillery’s online shop and various nationwide stockists, including National Museum of the Royal Navy outlets.

A percentage from each bottle sold will go towards the ongoing restoration of HMS Victory, based at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard.