Isle of Wight DofE Gold Award winners head to Buckingham Palace

Last month saw two young people from The Isle of Wight College DofE centre attended a presentation at Buckingham Palace, London.

Michael Archer and Daniel Ramsbottom-Clark were suited and booted to receive their Gold Duke of Edinburgh’s Awards from celebrity presenter, Charlotte Dujardin CBE (Olympic Champion in the sport of Dressage, holder of all three World Records), after sharing their experiences with Trustee for The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award (DofE), HRH The Earl of Wessex and HRH The Countess of Wessex.

During the Gold Award Presentation, HRH The Countess of Wessex took the opportunity to congratulate the group from The Isle of Wight College on their successes and heard about their DofE journeys, which took each young person 12-18 months of hard work and dedication.

Gaskin: Be independent, self-sufficient and challenged

Terry Gaskin, DofE DLC Manager at The Isle of Wight College DofE centre said,

“I am very proud of all the young people who take part in the DOE program at any level, the personal and non-competitive nature of a DofE programme means that participants from different and diverse starting points can equally be proud of achieving a certificate based on their personal challenge and journey. “The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award is achievable by any young person who chooses to take up its challenge, regardless of ability, gender, background or location. “Every section of a DofE programme gives young people an opportunity to be independent, self-sufficient and to be challenged as an individual.”

Gaining something unique

Speaking about their DofE experience, Michael Archer and Daniel Ramsbottom-Clark, two of the Gold Award holders said that during their time within the DOE Awards and Public Services they have improved their organisational, communication and resilience traits, and have brought something unique and of great value to a young and older generation.

Leading acheivements

Those who achieve a Gold DofE Award will volunteer, learn a skill, get fit, take part in a week long residential and plan and undertake an expedition in wild country.

Widely acknowledged as the world’s leading achievement award for young people, DofE programmes enable any young person, aged 14-24, to develop key skills for life and work, such as confidence, commitment and team working.