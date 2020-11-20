Isle of Wight Dormouse caught napping after snacking on bird feeder becomes National news

A post to the Isle of Wight nature group on Facebook asking for help to identify a very fluffy mouse sleeping in a bird feeder has hit the national news and gone even global.

Cheryl Hewins spotted this cute little fluffball sleeping in her bird feeder earlier in the week and posted pics to the FB group to see if anyone could identify whether it was a protected species.

Dormouse set free

Fairly quickly the seed muncher it was identified as a Dormouse and Cheryl was advised by the Hampshire Dormouse Group to carefully set it free into the nearby vegetation.

National news

The happy ending didn’t end there, as media organisations caught wind of this heartwarming story and were quick to get in touch with Hampshire Dormouse Group (HDG). As Cheryl was inundated with media enquiries HDG offered to help out – they were contacted by the BBC, as well as Evening Standard, The Times, the Daily Mirror and more.

The story was even mentioned on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme this morning.

Given the year we’ve all had, it’s no surprise that people are seeking something heartwarming to see or read about.

