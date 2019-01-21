Isle of Wight drivers take on 2019 Brands Hatch Stages event

The next event for the Wight Rally Sport team will be at the Southdowns Stages held at Goodwood Motor Racing Circuit on Saturday 9th February. Those wishing to spectate may do so free of charge at this wonderful historic venue.

richard weaver racing at brands hatch

Richard shares this latest racing report. Ed

Richard Weaver, co-driven by James Pink, suffered a mechanical failure causing retirement from the top ten at the Brands Hatch Stages 2019 last weekend.

The rally, which is a qualifying round of a national championship played host to a competitive field of 87 entrants, with eight timed stages for the crew’s to tackle over the course of the day.

Consistently delivered stages times
The duo quickly acclimatised to the cold conditions and consistently delivered stages times in the top ten overall.

Their Mitsubishi Evo 6 rally car suffered with excessive tyre wear during the first two stages, but a switch to fresh rubber at the service halt saw the pair making progress up through the field.

The crew made their way to tenth overall, until a broken driveshaft ruled them out of contention on stage seven.

Up next
Monday, 21st January, 2019

By

Motor racing

