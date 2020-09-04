Isle of Wight Eat Out to Help Out figures revealed

It’s been revealed today that over 100 million meals have been claimed for under the Government’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme across the UK.

Here on the Isle of Wight 235 restaurants took part in the scheme which encouraged diners to eat out on Mondays to Wednesdays and claim a 50 per cent discount of up to £10 per person.

There were 296,000 meals claimed on the Island, with a whopping £1,640,000 in discounts provided – resulting in an average meal discount of £5.53.

This compares to an average meal discount of £5.67 across the South East region, where 6,903,000 meals have been claimed.

Sunak: We needed be creative, brave and try things

Chancellor, Rishi Sunak, said:

“From the get-go our mission has been to protect jobs – and to do this we needed be creative, brave and try things that no government has ever done before. “Today’s figures continue to show Eat Out to Help Out has been a success. I want to thank everyone, from restaurant owners to waiters, chefs and diners, for embracing it and helping drive our economic recovery. “The scheme is just one part of our Plan for Jobs and we will continue to protect, support and create jobs to ensure we come back stronger as a nation.”

Some businesses have decided to carry on with discount schemes through September, but this is not being supported by the Government.