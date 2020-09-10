Isle of Wight emergency heroes celebrated on 999 Day

Yesterday (9th September) was a special day for 999 Emergency Services as thanks were given to all our heroes on the frontline and tribute paid to those who have lost their lives as a result of their duties.

Emergency Services Day, also known as 999 Day, is a national day and a chance to support the heroic individuals of the NHS and emergency services.

Oldham: Applaud all our emergency service men and women

Maggie Oldham, IOW NHS Trust Chief Executive said,

“I feel very proud and I hope you will join me in applauding all our emergency service men and women who, everyday put others before themselves to keep our communities safe. “I want to say a heartfelt thank you to all our colleagues in the IW Ambulance Service for their unwavering dedication, commitment and compassion. You are highly respected for all that you do and today we give special thanks to you. “We also pay tribute to the many colleagues across the country who, sadly, are no longer with us and to their families.”

Oldham: Incredible support from many volunteers

She went on to say,

“On the Island we work closely with all our emergency services partners and are fortunate to have incredible support from many volunteers that give their time to support our services; you all make a huge difference to our community and we are grateful to each and everyone one of you.”

There are many people within the IW Ambulance Service, all providing vital support whether it is the 999 and 111 service, Education and Training, Patient Transport or the wider Ambulance Team.

White: Humbled by kindness, respect and compassion staff and volunteers show

Victoria White, Head of the IW Ambulance Service said:

“I would like to take this opportunity to give recognition and sincere thanks to all members of the IW NHS Trust Ambulance Service as well as our 999 and NHS colleagues, many carry out incredible work every day. “I’m always humbled by the kindness, respect and compassion that staff and volunteers show and I am enormously grateful for their contribution to our service. “During the Covid-19 pandemic there have been ambulance staff across the country who have died or whose lives have been drastically effected as a result of doing their job and today we think of them and their families, whose lives will not be the same again and give thanks for their sacrifice.”

News shared by Isle of Wight NHS Trust (received at 4.57pm on 9th Sep). Ed