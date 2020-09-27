Isle of Wight father and daughter rescue stingray trapped under large rock

Three cheers for Allen Wood and his five-year-old daughter Eleanor from St Lawrence.

Allen’s wife, Hazel, got in touch with News OnTheWight yesterday (Saturday) to share details of how her husband and daughter managed to rescue a trapped stingray fish.

Trapped under a large rock

Yesterday afternoon, whilst down at Woody Bay (St Lawrence) another family on the beach mentioned that a stingray had got stuck under a large rock.

Hazel says the stingray would have remained trapped had her husband of not physically moved the rock, picked up the stingray and placed it back in the open water.

Hazel says,

“My daughter even stroked it. Knowing how dangerous stingrays can be, I am very proud of them both for the act of bravery and kindness.”



Handle with care

It’s worth noting that the sting from a stingray can be very painful, so they should be handled with great care. Luckily for Allen, he managed to avoid being stung whilst lifting the fish to safety.

According to experts the stingray species are becoming more threatened or vulnerable to extinction, “particularly as the consequence of unregulated fishing”, so all the more reason for Allen and Eleanor to feel good about their rescue mission.