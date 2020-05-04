Isle of Wight ferry company deters holidaymakers from visiting the Island this bank holiday

Red Funnel Ferries is once again reassuring Islanders that there will only be essential travel to the Isle of Wight over the Early May Bank Holiday weekend, and that there has been no increase in passenger booking numbers.

Red Funnel is continuing to deter non-essential travel through campaigns to remind the public of the Government’s Coronavirus lockdown guidelines, and is keeping processes in place to decline bookings for recreational vehicles (motorhomes, caravans and camping trailers), unless for essential reasons only.

Bookings for the forthcoming long weekend remain consistent with the public continuing to follow the government’s advice on non-essential travel as island accommodation providers also continue to keep their doors closed to holidaymakers.

“Dream Now, Sail Later”

Instead, the ferry operator is encouraging people to enjoy the beautiful Isle of Wight from home with its “Dream Now, Sail Later” campaign where visitors can sit back and enjoy a virtual, aerial tour of the Island’s beautiful coastline from the comfort of their homes.

Collins: Will welcome visitors back at appropriate time

Fran Collins, CEO of Red Funnel, said:

“It remains crucial that the public continues to follow the Government’s advice and stay home to prevent the spread of COVID-19. We’d like to thank our passengers and staff for the ongoing efforts in helping to keep the Island, and each other, safe and protected during this time. “Our message to everyone is to stay home and to Islanders in particular, please continue to keep any visitors from travelling to see you over the extended weekend and refrain from any recreational travel. “We look forward to welcoming visitors back to the Isle of Wight at the appropriate time, and in the meantime, we encourage people to enjoy our virtual tour of the island instead.”

News shared by Enya on behalf of Red Funnel. Ed

Image: Matt Seymour under CC BY 2.0