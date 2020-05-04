Liz Earle donates care products to NHS staff working on Coronavirus front line

Liz Earle Beauty Co. are donating products to NHS staff currently working on the front line.

Key workers at local hospitals St Mary’s Hospital and Mountbatten Hospice, and the Isle of Wight Air Ambulance received the care packages last week.

Donations include a selection of moisturisers, body creams, body washes and hand creams to help nourish and soothe hard-working hands.

Staff at Mountbatten receive the care packages

Swift: Show appreciation for men and women working so hard

Katie Swift, UK Marketing Director, Walgreens Boots Alliance commented,

“The people of the Isle of Wight are such a big part of the heritage of Liz Earle Beauty Co. and so we wanted to give something back to local communities. “We are donating these products to show our appreciation for the local men and women who are working so hard to provide critical services to the most vulnerable people in the community every day.”

This follows a recent donation of 200,000 products, including donations from Liz Earle Beauty Co., by Boots UK in partnership with The Hygiene Bank.

News shared by Claire Glauch on behalf of Liz Earle Beauty Co. Ed