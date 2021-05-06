Isle of Wight ferry company shares timetable outlook for the rest of the year

In an effort to give its customers as much information as possible, Red Funnel is sharing its outlook on ferry timetables for the foreseeable future.

Based on the planned easing of national restrictions expected to take effect on or after 17th May, including the anticipated reopening of hotels, indoor hospitality, leisure and attractions, the operator will closely monitor demand for evening Red Jet services, with a view to extend the current timetable later into the evening.

Offering maximum availability at peak times

Regarding the vehicle ferry service, the operator’s timetable has been established to offer maximum availability at peak times, with only minor changes from previous (full) Summer schedules.

Red Funnel is confident that the published timetable meets capacity requirements with good choice and availability for departure times and, as a result, is currently anticipating that its vehicle ferry timetable will run as planned until the Winter Timetable takes effect on 2nd November.

Committed to adding further sailings

Red Funnel remains committed to adding further sailings and increasing its service schedules as soon they can be delivered in a sustainable and viable way.

The company endeavours to strike a balance between offering multiple options and ensuring availability to customers, while also ensuring it is operating efficiently to maintain resilience and mitigate the risks associated with the pandemic.

Collins: Continue to monitor requirements very closely

Fran Collins, CEO of Red Funnel, commented,

“We appreciate our customers want as much information as possible to be able to plan their future travel, especially as the nation emerges carefully from lockdown, and we want to provide as much clarity as possible on our services and share our outlook as best we can. “We’re delighted that we’ve been able to increase our timetable in line with demand, but we continue to monitor requirements very closely. “We endeavour to run a timetable that meets the needs of the vast majority of our customers, but we regret that in some cases, our timetables may not meet the preference of some travellers. “For this we’re very sorry and I encourage anyone in this situation to get in touch and share their experience and feedback with us.”

‘Three-boat’ service resumes next week

Red Funnel’s current vehicle ferry timetable reflects its ‘two-boat’ service, whilst Red Falcon is undergoing routine maintenance include the installation of a new engine crankshaft. The operator’s ‘three-boat’ service will resume on 13th May.

The Red Jet is currently running 12 daily crossings from each side of the Solent, Monday to Friday, with 11 crossings each way on weekends.

For current ferry timetable information, see the Website.

News shared by Enya on behalf of Red Funnel. Ed