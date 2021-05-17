Isle of Wight ferry company supports next generation of forensic investigators

Wightlink have played a part in the undergraduate degree course in criminology and forensics at Portsmouth University

Forensic technicians onboard St Faith

A Wightlink ferry is starring in an unusual production.

The Portsmouth-Fishbourne ship St Faith hosted a team of forensic investigators, while it was out of service and moored in Portsmouth Harbour ahead of the busy summer season. But there was no cause for concern. 

Crime scene mocked-up and filmed
The University of Portsmouth had asked Wightlink if its technicians could mock-up and film a crime scene onboard to help them teach students taking an undergraduate degree in criminology and forensics.

During the next academic year, they’ll be challenged to solve the maritime mysteries using evidence from the video and photos taken on board St Faith. As part of their work, technicians used professional fingerprint powders on doors and placed bootmarks on surfaces to create clues. 

Learning from a real-life scenario
Senior Specialist Forensic Technician, Dan McGuigan, says,

“Students appreciate learning from a real-life scenario.

“We valued this opportunity from Wightlink to create some quality content for them to view, make notes and discuss in groups.” 

Greenfield: Pleased to play a role in educating the next generation of forensic investigators
Wightlink Chief Executive Keith Greenfield explains,

“We always like to support our local community whenever we can.

“We were pleased to play a role in educating the next generation of forensic investigators by giving access to the team to create challenges for their students to solve. As St Faith wasn’t in service that day, we were happy to agree to the request.” 

kerry

Did they find any dead bodies of passengers that had died of shock at the ferry prices?

Vote Up40Vote Down
17, May 2021 10:14 am
Eagle eye

Hahaha! Nice one.

Vote Up00Vote Down
17, May 2021 11:19 am
