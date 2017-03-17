Isle of Wight Festival of Running: Events for all ages and levels

Sue shares details of the upcoming Isle Walk event. Ed

As well as the IsleWalk17 festival, another major innovation for the Isle of Wight is the creation of an Isle of Wight Festival of Running in 2017, which is scheduled to take place from 2nd to 4th June.

Lots of details are already available on the Website, and events range from a Junior Fun Run to the Needles XC Marathon, and from 5k and 10k runs through to the first ever Spyvelo Long Weekend half Iron Man distance triathlon style event.

Prices to participate will range from £5 to £60.

See the best of the Isle of Wight

This new outdoor event is aimed at giving fitness fanatics and first time runners the chance to see the best of the Isle of Wight’s beautiful scenery and to get fit at the same time.

With runs tailored for those just starting out, to something a bit more challenging for the all-weather pros, the event has been set up in tandem with Visit Isle of Wight as something the whole family can get involved in.

For all tourist information about the Isle of Wight, visit our Website.