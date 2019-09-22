Isle of Wight Festival of the Mind: Where you can discover a new sense of well-being and happiness

Next month (Sunday 6th October at Riverside Centre, Newport 11am – 4pm) sees the return of the Isle of Wight Festival of the Mind – a free event, celebrating all things that help us feel happy and well.

Brought to you by Wight to be Happy Ltd, a non profit organisation, the aim of the Festival is to bring people together to talk about what makes them feel happy, to try out new activities for free and maybe to discover a new sense of well-being and happiness.

Book for free workshops

The event consists of performances, stalls and workshops. It is advisable to book the workshops in advance.

The event is free for all Island residents and is sponsored by the WightAid Foundation, Ryde Town Council and a number of other town and parish councils on the Island.

To find out more and book your free tickets for the individual workshops, please visit the Website.

What to expect

Workshops range from Managing difficult emotions to Building Strength in a Challenging World; from Singing for well-being to Gong Baths and drumming; from Hypno relaxation to Tai Chi and much more.

Drop in and speak to people from the Good Mental Health Co-operative’s Human Library; Try out some simple sewing or filming with Sassy’s Patchwork Film Project; Sign up for a mini-massage or take part in a communal art piece. There will be plenty of things to see and do in the main hall.

Find out more about volunteering

There will also be a room dedicated to volunteering, where you can find out about opportunities to help others.

Did you know that research has shown that those who volunteer experience higher levels of happiness?

Getting back to nature

For those who might like to spend more time outdoors, come and see Natureworks or speak to someone from the Isle of Wight Outdoor swimming group for example.

We also have a selection of musical and dance performances and a floral art demo, finishing off with a singalong with the Ventnor Darlings.

Remembering to make time for yourself

Sandy Ciccognani, one of the directors of Wight to Be Happy, says

“It’s so important to find time to do things that make you happy. Stop and think about the last time you laughed or felt a wave of happiness come over you. If it wasn’t in the last week, then perhaps it’s time you looked for something new in your life. “It doesn’t have to cost money and it may only be change of thought rather than a new hobby. What really matters is that you remember to smile occasionally and make time for yourself even if it’s only for a couple of minutes each day.”

The more we talk about it, the better it will be for everyone

Sandy went on to say,

“We want to raise awareness that everyone can experience times of good and bad mental health. It is something that can and does fluctuate over time and this is quite usual. It’s nothing to be ashamed of and the more we talk about it, the better it will be for everyone. “There are lots of things we can do to help us feel a little happier in life: having a hobby, doing something you love, connecting with others, being mindful in everyday actions, looking after yourself, listening to music, dancing , singing and so on. We hope that the IOW Festival of the Mind will give people the chance to try something they might not have thought of before; connect with other people and share ideas; take a little time out for themselves. “We’re grateful to all those who are offering free workshops and giving their time to the event as well as our sponsors. “There is still time to get involved, so if you have something that makes you happy and you would love to share with others, then get in touch ASAP, or get working on an idea for next year! Let’s all try and spread a little happiness on the Isle of Wight!”

If you’d like to get in touch email sandy@iowfestivalofthemind.co.uk or call 07934 084 969.

Image: Irina Iordachescu under CC BY 2.0

