Red Funnel celebrates fifth consecutive TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence

Ben shares this latest news on behalf of Red Funnel. Ed

Red Funnel is celebrating its fifth consecutive Certificate of Excellence from TripAdvisor, the world’s largest travel review site.

Since 2010, Red Funnel’s customers have posted 1,442 reviews on TripAdvisor with an average rating of 4.5/5. The reviews cover all aspects of Red Funnel’s services and are not route specific.

Praise from staff from CEO
Kevin George, Chairman and CEO said:

“I’m pleased that Red Funnel’s award-winning customer service is reflected by the positive reviews we receive on TripAdvisor.

“To be awarded five Certificates of Excellence from 2013 to 2017 is no mean achievement and I would like to pay tribute to and thank our amazing staff for providing such a warm, friendly and professional service which clearly is appreciated by both regular travellers and visitors alike.”

Consistent reviews
Red Funnel’s review ratings on TripAdvisor are consistent with those left by customers on other review platforms such as Feefo, Google Plus and Facebook.

Red Funnel also has a world-class net promoter score (NPS) of 67%.

Thursday, 12th April, 2018 8:47am

By

Steve Goodman

A reminder that thanks to Kevin & co. RF also retains its reputation as a selfish greedy grabber of other peoples land, money, and precious Island jobs, as documented here OTW.

Vote Up00Vote Down
12, April 2018 9:35 am
