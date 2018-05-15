Isle of Wight firm wins East Cowes contract from Red Funnel

Red Funnel has awarded a major contract to Isle of Wight based Stoneham Construction Ltd to complete phase one of the company’s East Cowes terminal redevelopment.
Work at the site of the former Trinity House maintenance depot involves levelling the area, adding suitable drainage, black topping the surface and adding lane markings.
Operating by summer 2018
It is expected the project will be completed and the site commissioned for operational use by late July.
The contract was awarded to the Isle of Wight based company following a competitive tender and is part of Red Funnel’s policy of supporting Island businesses wherever possible.
