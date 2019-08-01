Isle of Wight food and drink producers celebrate Great Taste Awards

Eight Isle of Wight food and drink producers are celebrating today after being honoured with Great Taste Awards.

Judged by over 500 of the most demanding palates, belonging to food critics, chefs, cooks, restaurateurs, buyers, retailers and producers, as well as a whole host of food writers and journalists, Great Taste is widely acknowledged as the most respected food accreditation scheme for artisan and speciality food producers.

As well as a badge of honour, the unmistakeable black and gold Great Taste label is a signpost to a wonderful tasting product, which has been discovered through hours and hours of blind tasting by hundreds of judges.

Jasper’s Coffee

Out of 12,772 products sent in from over 100 different countries, Isle of Wight Artisan Coffee producer, Jasper’s, was once again awarded a two-star Great Taste award, which means judges dubbed it above and beyond delicious for its Chipper Blend saying that it has “a soft lemon fleshiness, really well managed with good sweetness”.

Peter Newill (Chief Roaster) explains,

“We are pleased that, yet again, our coffee has been recognised for its quality and flavour. This is the fifth consecutive year that we have achieved an award and so means that we are now a Great Taste Producer. “We are a very small micro roastery and so this continued success is particularly encouraging.”

Other Isle of Wight Great Taste winners:

Mrs Buckett’s Kitchen – Christmas Tablet

Homemade traditional tablet with a real taste of Christmas.

Mrs Buckett’s Kitchen – Ginger Tablet

Homemade traditional tablet with crystallised ginger.

Tipsy Wight – Quince Vodka Liqueur

Quince vodka liqueur made with 100% natural ingredients on a Victorian farm. They use the Vranja quince (Cydonia oblonga).

IOW Espresso – Wight Label Primavera Family

Small Producers of Guatemala blend of Caturra, Catuai, Bourbon coffees from small producers Huehuetenago region, Guatemala.

IOW Espresso – Wight Label Smooth Shores Espresso

Medium roast espresso blend from coffees from El Salvador, Brazil and India.

Goddards Quarr Abbey – Traditional Benedictine style Ale (6.5%)

Uses Coriander and Sweet Gale grown and hand picked in Quarr Abbey’s own Gardens.

The Garlic Farm – Garlic Butter

With Parsley, Thyme and Black Pepper , uncommonly high percentage/ratio of fresh garlic.

Isle of Wight Distillery – Mermaid Gin

A smooth hand crafted London Dry Gin, 42% ABV, incorporating 10 botanicals including locally foraged Rock Samphire giving the Gin a hint of sea air.

Briddlesford Farm Dairy – Feta-Style Cheese

Made in small batches on the farm with milk from their pedigree Guernsey cows. Particularly creamy, because of the rich milk from the pasture-fed cows.