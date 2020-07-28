Isle of Wight food outlets signed up to Eat Out to Help Out Scheme

Use the online tool to find out which food outlets in your area have signed up to the Eat Out to Help Out Scheme running in August

Smiling woman in a restaurant and the Eout Out to Help Out logo

More than 53,000 outlets across the UK have so far signed up to the UK Government’s Eat Out to Help Out Scheme – and a new official Government online finder is available to help diners locate them.

As Eat Out to Help Out stickers and posters start to appear in the windows of restaurants, cafes, bars and other establishments across the country, customers who want to take advantage of the scheme are advised to look out for the logo.

The logo means diners that eat-in will benefit from a 50% discount, up to a maximum of £10 per person, on food and non-alcoholic drinks, any Monday to Wednesday in August – and no voucher is required. Diners can take advantage of the offer as many times as they like during the month.

Find outlets in your area
To find out if a restaurant is participating in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme you can use the online restaurant finder.

Simply enter your postcode, or one near to where you want to eat out, to get a list of participating outlets within a five-mile radius.

You can also get in touch with your local restaurant to see if they’re taking part or check their Website.

Participating outlets
Participating outlets must wait seven days from registration to make their first claim with all eligible claims being paid within five working days. Claims can be submitted weekly and businesses are encouraged to register before 3rd August to benefit for the entire month in which the scheme runs.

Further information for businesses, including how to register and make a claim, is available online at GOV.UK.

5 Comments on "Isle of Wight food outlets signed up to Eat Out to Help Out Scheme"

lauque
From beginning to end, government’s handling of Covid-19 has been about ‘being seen to be doing something’, even if it’s the wrong thing, or the right thing too late, or contradictory things simultaneously (no foot passengers from Spain allowed on the ferries, but everybody else has to crowd into the passenger lounges and is allowed to unmask to eat and drink). Apart from the cheek of Bozo… Read more »
Vote Up14-1Vote Down
28, July 2020 7:56 pm
Dalek

The restaurant finder works well other than forgetting about the Solent. I am sure that Britannia Thai in Milford on Sea is fine, but it isn’t that relevant to me.

Vote Up7-4Vote Down
28, July 2020 5:14 pm
fedupbritain

(a) this cash will all end up in the pockets of fraudsters and (b) the Government tell us one minute to fill our faces with pizza and chips then tell us all that they are starting a war on obesity.

Vote Up8-5Vote Down
28, July 2020 6:59 pm
kerry

It is open to wide spread abuse, since diners do not have to verify they have eaten in the establishment, and how much they have spent.

Vote Up7-4Vote Down
28, July 2020 8:08 pm
Fenders

Wake up people! Checkout the news, as restrictions are lifted the virus is spreading.

Who in their right mind is going to risk catching Covid-19 for the sake of saving a tenner?

Vote Up5-6Vote Down
28, July 2020 10:40 pm

