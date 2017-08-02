Isle of Wight food producers awarded coveted Great Taste Stars

Congratulations are in order for several Isle of Wight producers who have been named as some of the Great Taste stars of 2017.

A badge of honour

Judged by over 500 of the most demanding palates, belonging to food critics, chefs, cooks, restaurateurs and producers, as well as a whole host of food writers and journalists, Great Taste is widely acknowledged as the most respected food accreditation scheme for artisan and speciality food producers.

As well as a badge of honour, the unmistakeable black and gold Great Taste label is a signpost to a wonderful tasting product, which has been discovered through hours and hours of blind-tasting by hundreds of judges.

Isle of Wight winners



Company Product Stars Mrs Buckett's Kitchen Homemade Sea Salt Tablet 1 The Tomato Stall Pure Isle of Wight Tomato Passata 1 The Borneo Pantry Pickled Watermelon 1 Jasper's Artisan Coffee Nicaragua Finca El Bosque 1 Wild Island Spiced Fig Relish 1 The Garlic Farm A Wight Little Pickle with garlic and parsley 1

Jasper’s: “Another wonderful accolade”

Peter Newill, Co-owner and Roaster at Jasper’s Artisan Coffee, said,

“This is another wonderful accolade for our coffee. This top taste award is another boost for our small family business and recognises our continuing passion for good coffees. “It is the third year in a row that we have won an award which means that we are now also recognised as a Great Taste Producer. “The Finca El Bosque is a wonderful coffee to use for cafetiere or filter, since it has subtle fruity flavours from a high quality bean.”

Recognised as a stamp of excellence among consumers and retailers alike, Great Taste values taste above all else, with no regard for branding and packaging.

Whether it is gin, biscuits, sausages or coffee being judged, all products are removed from their wrapper, jar, box or bottle before being tasted. The judges then savour, confer and re-taste to decide which products are worthy of a 1-, 2- or 3-star award.