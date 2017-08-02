Isle of Wight food producers awarded coveted Great Taste Stars

Six Isle of Wight food producers have been awarded the coveted Great Taste Stars for their products in 2017. OnTheWight has the details.

jaspers artisan coffee

Congratulations are in order for several Isle of Wight producers who have been named as some of the Great Taste stars of 2017.

A badge of honour
Judged by over 500 of the most demanding palates, belonging to food critics, chefs, cooks, restaurateurs and producers, as well as a whole host of food writers and journalists, Great Taste is widely acknowledged as the most respected food accreditation scheme for artisan and speciality food producers.

As well as a badge of honour, the unmistakeable black and gold Great Taste label is a signpost to a wonderful tasting product, which has been discovered through hours and hours of blind-tasting by hundreds of judges.

Isle of Wight winners

CompanyProductStars
Mrs Buckett's KitchenHomemade Sea Salt Tablet1
The Tomato StallPure Isle of Wight Tomato Passata1
The Borneo PantryPickled Watermelon1
Jasper's Artisan CoffeeNicaragua Finca El Bosque1
Wild IslandSpiced Fig Relish1
The Garlic FarmA Wight Little Pickle with garlic and parsley1

Jasper’s: “Another wonderful accolade”
Peter Newill, Co-owner and Roaster at Jasper’s Artisan Coffee, said,

“This is another wonderful accolade for our coffee. This top taste award is another boost for our small family business and recognises our continuing passion for good coffees.

“It is the third year in a row that we have won an award which means that we are now also recognised as a Great Taste Producer.

“The Finca El Bosque is a wonderful coffee to use for cafetiere or filter, since it has subtle fruity flavours from a high quality bean.”

Recognised as a stamp of excellence among consumers and retailers alike, Great Taste values taste above all else, with no regard for branding and packaging.

Whether it is gin, biscuits, sausages or coffee being judged, all products are removed from their wrapper, jar, box or bottle before being tasted. The judges then savour, confer and re-taste to decide which products are worthy of a 1-, 2- or 3-star award.

