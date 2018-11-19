Isle of Wight foodbank gave 2,050 emergency food supplies in just six months

Hannah shares this latest news from Isle of Wight Foodbank. Ed

The Isle of Wight Foodbank provided 2,050 three day emergency food supplies to local people between 1st April and 30th September this year. Of this number, 755 went to children.

The foodbank, a member of The Trussell Trust’s network which has recently reported a UK-wide increase foodbank use, is concerned its help will be even more needed in the next six months of the year, as the colder weather draws in.

An increase due to Universal Credit

The figures are very similar in comparison to the same period last year, but we believe we will begin to see an increase due to Universal Credit.

Things are beginning to show that demand is increasing for this reason. We are monitoring the situation and hoping and praying that we will have enough to meet demand.

King: “It’s not right”

Hannah King, Foodbank Manager of Isle of Wight Foodbank said:

“It’s a real concern that in only six months we’ve provided 2,050 emergency supplies to local people. These figures don’t even cover our busiest time of year – as the colder weather draws in, we often find more people needing our help. “It’s not right that anyone on the Isle of Wight is being forced to turn to our foodbank. Our volunteers offer vital support when it matters most, but they should not need to. We want to see an end to local people needing emergency food – with a benefits system that catches people before they fall into crisis, and secure work that provides people with enough money to cover the cost of essentials, we could reach that future. “We’re determined to make sure that until that time comes, emergency help is here for people, but there needs to be some long-term change because we don’t want to be here forever.”

Appeal for items

The foodbank is particularly in need of tinned potatoes, biscuits, custard, sponge puddings and fruit juice.

The charity has asked for festive donations to be donated by 14th December at the latest, to ensure volunteers have enough time to process and distribute these donations to people before Christmas.

Can you help?

The cost of running the Foodbank is all raised locally to enable them to continue their work. Costs include warehouse space, to sort and stock donated food, a van to pick up donated food and deliver to distribution centres, and other overheads like utilities and insurances.

The foodbank welcomes any new offers of help with funding – local businesses, organisations and individuals interested in supporting the foodbank’s work can find out more on the Website.

