Isle of Wight Foodbank’s call for urgent items needed this month

If you are planning to donate supplies to the Isle of Wight Foodbank this month, please be aware of items they are specifically in need of.

Isle of Wight Foodbank say they for February they urgently need:

Squash

Sponge puddings

Toiletries

Toilet Rolls

How Isle of Wight Foodbank works

The Island’s foodbank is a project founded by local churches, working together with the Island’s community to help those who find themselves in crisis.

Clients are referred to foodbank through a voucher scheme, but can only have three vouchers within a six month period, unless discussion is had between the foodbank manager and the professional.

One voucher entitles the client to three days-worth of nutritionally balanced food.

Your support

If you want to help support those in crisis, you can make a financial donation via the Isle of Wight Foodbank Website or donate supplies at any of the locations below during opening hours.

Sainsbury’s Newport

Sainsbury’s Sandown

Sainsbury’s Cowes

Sainsburys Freshwater

Aldi Cowes

Aldi Lake

Morrison’s Newport

Morrison’s Lake

Coop Cowes

Coop Newport

Coop Ryde

Coop Shanklin (Landguard Rd)

Coop Shanklin (Regent St)

Co-op Freshwater

Co-op Ventnor

Tesco Extra, Ryde

Norris Family Grocers, Niton

Whitecliff Bay Holiday Park

ASDA

Shalfleet Stores

Waitrose

