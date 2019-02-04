Isle of Wight Foodbank’s call for urgent items needed this month

If you are planning to donate supplies to the Isle of Wight Foodbank this month, please be aware of items they are specifically in need of.
Isle of Wight Foodbank say they for February they urgently need:
- Squash
- Sponge puddings
- Toiletries
- Toilet Rolls
How Isle of Wight Foodbank works
The Island’s foodbank is a project founded by local churches, working together with the Island’s community to help those who find themselves in crisis.
Clients are referred to foodbank through a voucher scheme, but can only have three vouchers within a six month period, unless discussion is had between the foodbank manager and the professional.
One voucher entitles the client to three days-worth of nutritionally balanced food.
Your support
If you want to help support those in crisis, you can make a financial donation via the Isle of Wight Foodbank Website or donate supplies at any of the locations below during opening hours.
- Sainsbury’s Newport
- Sainsbury’s Sandown
- Sainsbury’s Cowes
- Sainsburys Freshwater
- Aldi Cowes
- Aldi Lake
- Morrison’s Newport
- Morrison’s Lake
- Coop Cowes
- Coop Newport
- Coop Ryde
- Coop Shanklin (Landguard Rd)
- Coop Shanklin (Regent St)
- Co-op Freshwater
- Co-op Ventnor
- Tesco Extra, Ryde
- Norris Family Grocers, Niton
- Whitecliff Bay Holiday Park
- ASDA
- Shalfleet Stores
- Waitrose
Image: deanhochman under CC BY 2.0
Monday, 4th February, 2019 4:37pm
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2meh
Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓