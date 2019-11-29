Isle of Wight Freemasons continue to support local Prostate Cancer Support Group

As part of the long standing support by Isle of Wight Freemasons to local charities, Needles Lodge of Mark Master Masons No.1246 donated the sum of £1,000 to the Isle of Wight Prostate Cancer support Group.

The cheque was presented by the Immediate Past Master of the lodge David Baggaley (left) and the Charity Steward David Morey (right) to Alan Taylor, Chairman of the charity.

Providing extensive support

The Isle of Wight Prostate Cancer Support Group provide extensive support to those diagnosed with prostate cancer. They also support regular PSA blood test events on the Isle of Wight for men aged 45 years and over.

Recent successful events have been held at the Masonic Centres in Ryde and Cowes and further events are planned.

Enhancing success rates for recovery

These large scale testing events have resulted in early detection and treatment of a significant number of men with the condition, greatly enhancing the success rates of treatment and in making a good recovery.

News shared by Chris Jarman on behalf of Isle of Wight Freemasons. Ed