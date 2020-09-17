Isle of Wight Freemasons show their support for Cruse Bereavement Care

A cheque for £500 was recently presented by Isle of Wight Freemasons to the Isle of Wight branch of Cruse Bereavement Care.

Cruse Bereavement Care (IOW) was founded in 1993 and now has 20 trained volunteers providing free advice, information and support to adults, young people and children who are struggling to cope with grief arising from bereavement.

Chris Jarman from Needles Lodge 2838 said,

“We have all experienced the unimaginable grief of losing someone close to us and Cruse provide that critical support and empathy that is essential for many adults and children alike. “Needles Lodge 2838 have the pleasure of supporting these dedicated carers in our community.”

Image: L-R Hilary Hastings and Shirley Peters. Kelvin Currie, Tommy Metcalfe, Chris Jarman

News shared by Chris Jarman on behalf of Isle of Wight Freemasons. Ed