Isle of Wight Fridays for Future campaigners call for strike action, demanding those in power ‘take serious action to end climate crisis’

This coming Friday (29th November), students and adults will strike from school and work to demand that the people with power take serious action to end the climate crisis.

Anya Poerscout-Edgerton, on behalf of Fridays For Future Isle of Wight, explains,

“Our movement is growing but there still needs to be a substantial increase in school strikers: the election is almost here, and this is the environmental election. “Your vote will decide our future.”

Write to your headteacher

Anya says it’s vital to note that students who wish to take part can edit and use this template to write to their headteacher about the “exceptional circumstance” and reasons for their absence to avoid being fined.

She added that they have had no reports of any students being fined anywhere in the country, and this letter can be used to make sure they don’t get any in future.

Find out more

For more information visit the Website and social Instagram account

Image: tommiboom under CC BY 2.0