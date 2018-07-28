Isle of Wight Garlic Festival 2018: Lots to look forward to

Set against a beautiful backdrop of rolling green hills and farmland, the Garlic Festival is located just outside of Newchurch at the heart of the stunning Isle of Wight.

The show is food and entertainment at its very best. A vast array of eats, treats, sights and sounds to suit all tastes and ages. There are huge garlic and food marquees, cooking demonstrations from top Island chefs in the all new theatre kitchen, children’s entertainers, archery and a giant fun-fair. Enjoy hundreds of Arts and Craft stalls and scrummy produce to tempt your taste buds.

There are businesses and market stalls, talented animals and arena entertainment. Plus, live music on the big stage, a big beer tent and straw bales so you can relax and enjoy the atmosphere.

Garlic galore

At the heart of the festival is Britain’s best most pungent garlic, produced right here on the Isle of Wight, in Newchurch by the multi-award winning Garlic Farm.

As ever, it’s not just garlic bulbs and amazing garlic products. Island food compares with the world’s best; meats, vegetables, cheese, honey, wine, cider and juices.

You’ll find garlic fudge, ice cream, popcorn, biscuits, scones, sweetcorn, mushrooms, the list goes one. You name it, you’ll find it with garlic here!

The variety of food, music, fun fair and an arena packed full of traditional entertainments, animals and child friendly surprises help make this the Isle of Wight’s most popular family event.

Garlic and the theatre kitchen

The weekend programme includes cookery demonstrations, presentations and talks – these take place in our large theatre kitchen.

Our friends from The Garlic Farm will be on hand to tell you everything you need to know about cooking with garlic, garlic for health and gardening. They have been growing garlic on the Isle of Wight for over 50 years now and are the UK’s largest specialty garlic grower.

BBC TV chef Valentine Warner is returning to this years Garlic Festival. Val will join us on Saturday 18th August.

He was a huge hit last time, and this year he plans to cook several exciting recipes on a charcoal fire-pit. He loves to talk; he likes a laugh and is sure to entertain.

Award winning Island chef

Sharing star billing, on Sunday 19th we welcome the Island’s own Award winning favourite chef, Robert Thompson.



Image: © David Griffin

Since opening his self named restaurant on Newport, Robert has been bringing world-class cooking to the Isle of Wight and is passionate about our wonderful local flavours and growers.

Our giant garlic marquee will be filled with tasty garlic morsels to take home with you or eat on the day. Garlic fudge, olives and garlic bulbs of every shape and size!

Family entertainment

A packed arena schedule could keep you amused all day, this year we welcome back the lovely chaps from Extreme Bike Battle, new to the festival last year on one day only, they will appear both days in a full on bike battle show!

The festival arena features all sorts of talent, both human and animal, including falconry displays from Haven Falconry.



Image: © Haven Falconry

You can meet the birds too in the Haven Falconry marquee. Join in the fun with the Garlic Games and don’t miss the beautiful, if slightly pungent Garlic Queen.

Back this year are the characters from Stars Wars! The 501st Legion, Isle of Wight Garrison will be at the festival all weekend. Have your photos taken with Chewie or a Storm Trooper and check out all of the memorabilia.

Little children can enjoy bouncy fun on the many and varied festival inflatables.

Our mission is to entertain the whole family. You don’t have to be a child to love David Randini’s traditional Punch & Judy show and baffling magic tricks.

And there’s more

The Island’s biggest annual fun-fair pitches up, alongside classic cars, lorries, tractors, engines, trains, archery and nice people raising money for a range of good causes.

The Garlic Festival has gardening, plants, tools, furniture, even politicians and lots more.

The Garlic Festival is not just renowned for food and fabulous entertainment. It is also a major fund-raiser for dozens of local good causes, thanks to the generosity of our visitors. The show is the Isle of Wight at its very best and we are all very proud of it!

Live music and beer tent

On stage Sunday this year are the scrumpy and western stars The Wurzels. Their number one hits include ‘Combine Harvester’ and ‘I’m a cider drinker’, sure to get everyone on their feet stomping!

Also on the big stage (Saturday) will be the UK’s number one ABBA tribute, Abba-Chic.

We’re also thrilled to have The Jersey Guys back with us on the Saturday too, theirs is a must see show, featuring all of those Four Seasons singalong favourites.

These tops acts are supported by the best local artists, including The Baggywrinkles and X-Directory. Wandering musicians complete the musical line-up, providing great atmosphere all day wherever you are around the enormous festival site.

Quench your thirst in the big beer tent and enjoy fabulous ales and ciders made on the Isle of Wight.

Eye-watering food court

Why not take a gentle stroll to the delights of the tea tent for cream teas and all manner of perfect pastries and dainty snacks.

The giant real ale bar and tea-tent are always popular – as is the delicious eye-watering food court.

Arrive hungry, there’s always a lot of delicious food on offer to suit all tastes – yum!

Book your tickets now

The show is open from 10am to 6pm on Saturday 18th and Sunday 19th August.

Tickets can be bought in advance from Garlic Festival Website or on the gate for:

Weekend Tickets

Weekend Adult £20

Weekend Senior £18

Weekend Child £10

Weekend Family (2 adults, 2 children) £60

Under 4s FREE

Day Tickets

Day Adult £12.50

Day Senior £11.50

Day Child £7.50

Day Family (2 adults, 2 children) £35

Under 4s FREE

Visit the Garlic Festival Website for more the latest info and FAQs.

Our thanks to Isle of Wight Garlic Festival for sponsoring this feature. They and other organisations taking paid promotion enables you to continue reading OnTheWight for free

