Isle of Wight Girlguides enjoy star-studded lineup at Big Gig

Suzanne shares this latest news from Isle of Wight Girlguiding. Ed

Excited groups of Guides and leaders from across the Island had the time of their lives earlier this month watching some of their favourite artistes, including Louisa Johnson and Ella Eyre at Wembley Arena.

Girls from several Island units travelled to Wembley on 7th October for the Big Gig, Girlguiding’s annual pop concert. Some stayed overnight in London making it even more of a special weekend.

They were treated to a star-studded line up which also included Pixie Lott, Five After Midnight and Youtube stars Jack Maynard and Caspar Lee.

Click on image to see larger version



All the Guides, aged between 10 and 14, enjoyed all the fun and excitement of a pop concert whilst celebrating their role in Girlguiding, the UK’s leading charity for girls and young women. Some of the Guides from the Island made their Guide Promise during the concert, something special for them to remember.

Leading the Promise making was Linda Stone Leader of Carisbrooke Guides- and the girls were: (Left to right). Ella Humber, 11, Elissa Geldart, 11, Olivia Brading, 10, Serena Timberlake, 10, and Caitlin Cross 11. Linda said that the whole experience was brilliant.

Click on image to see larger version



Tessa Bryson, 11, said:

“I absolutely loved the Big Gig! It was my first ever trip to Wembley and we were all so excited on the coach all the way to London. My favourite act on the main stage was Ella Eyre, we all went wild when she started singing ‘Waiting All Night’. “It’s great being part of Guides and being able to go to amazing events like Big Gig and already I can’t wait for next year.”

Join the Guides

Girlguiding gives girls and young women aged between 5 and 25 the space to develop their confidence, learn new skills and have fun.

The charity is recruiting for more volunteers to help deliver their exciting programme. To get involved, visit the Website.