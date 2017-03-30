Girlguides to represent the Isle of Wight in cooking challenge

Suzanne shares this latest news from Isle of Wight Girlguiding. Ed

There are always numbers of opportunities for members of Girlguiding to travel to other countries with trips to the 146 countries where there is Girlguiding or Girl Scouts.

Chances to travel the World arise for members within INTOPS (International Opportunities) with each Region of Girlguiding selecting members to undertake the trips.

In the recent past Girlguiding Isle of Wight members have travelled to Iceland, Mexico and India as well as destinations in Europe.

INTOPS Challenge Day

Older Guides and members of the Senior Section (14-25 year olds) from across the Island were recently invited to an INTOPS Challenge Day at which they undertook a number of challenges as well as preparing a hot cooked meal for all those attending.

Given a bag of ingredients, in Ready Steady Cook style, all the girls worked in teams to plan, cook and serve the meal which used plenty of fresh vegetables and other fresh ingredients rather than those used in ready meals.

A sumptuous meal for all was served and enjoyed.

Representing the Isle of Wight

All the girls attending undertook other challenges and those chosen to represent the Isle of Wight will go forward to a South West England Region INTOPS day or weekend later in the year where those chosen to represent the South West Region or England will be selected.

Several international trips to a selection of Worldwide destinations are planned for 2018/2019.

Those attending the INTOPS Challenge Day which was planned by Girlguiding IW International Adviser Clare Langley and Girlguiding IW Senior Section Adviser Carla Oliver were: (L-R in photograph)

Natasha Lambert, 19, Hannah Blake, 13, Hermione Lloyd, 13, Phoebe Everett, 17, Cerys Horner, 12, Josie Button, 14, Grace Vincent, 16 and Erica Hiscock, 12.

Image: © Suzanne Whitewood