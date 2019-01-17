Isle of Wight Girlguiding join in mass screening of Mary Poppins

Suzanne shares this latest news on behalf of Girlguiding Isle of Wight. Ed

Rainbows, Brownies, Guides, Senior Section members and Girlguiding leaders from across the Island attended an exclusive Girlguiding film screening of Disney’s “Mary Poppins Returns” at the weekend. This screening was arranged by Girlguiding IW Commissioners Lesley Clifford and Shirley Saunders and was held at The Commodore Cinema, Ryde.

57,000 Girlguiding members plan to attend mass screenings at the 130 ODEON cinemas across the UK but as there is no ODEON on the Island, The Commodore came up trumps.

All girls together

This eagerly-awaited sequel sees British actress Emily Blunt play the magical and much-loved nanny, Mary Poppins, who after 20 years pays another visit to the Banks children on Cherry Tree Lane to lend a hand.

All the Girlguiding IW members loved the fact that they could enjoy the new film about such an iconic character with fellow Girlguiding members from across their area.

Guides: Loved it

Guide Tess Bryson, who attended the event, said,

“I had a great time watching the film with my friends and I really loved the film. I have seen the original “Mary Poppins” and this was as good.”

Sierra Townsend added,

“My favourite part was when some of the characters were in bubbles- the animation was great, but not too modern.”

Leader: Doing something different

Guide Leader, Kerry Hiscock, said,

“The girls had a great time at the special screening. It was so nice to give them the chance to do something they wouldn’t ordinarily do!”

A special ‘Mary’s Magic Movie Screening’ badge has also been produced, available for Girlguiding members to mark the event in true Girlguiding style.

Girlguiding offers girls as young as five the opportunity to be independent, learn new skills, gain confidence, make new friends and have fun.