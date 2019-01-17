Closure of Gurnard beach by council ‘indefinite’, unless …

OnTheWight has a photo of the closed access to a beach in Gurnard, that has been blocked by a fence with a Isle of Wight council logo-ed sign declaring ‘Access Closed’.

Residents in the area have been concerned about not being able to reach the beach, which is a favorite to walk along by locals.

OnTheWight got in touch with the IWC and the local councillor, Paul Fuller to find out more.

A slip on the slipway

The whole of process started when a member of the public reported that they had slipped … on the slipway.

Paul tells us that he was first made aware of this when IWC told him on 10th January, after the barrier had been put up, blocking access to the beach.

Those who love the beach will be disturbed by the closing paragraph of the council’s words,

“Unless of course the owner of the slipway comes forward and undertakes the necessary repairs and maintenance to ensure that it is safe to use, the council has no intentions of removing the fencing. Closure therefore is indefinite at this stage.”

Below are the details in the respective party’s words.

Response from Isle of Wight council

Previously a wooden structure was privately installed on the beach at the end of Shore Path. The location of this facility sits on land the council manages for the Crown under a Regulating Lease. In October 2018 an accident occurred whereby a member of the public slipped when attempting to use this facility. This was reported to the council and followed up with an inspection. The outcome has resulted in the structure being deemed unsafe to use. We did attempt to locate the owner but unfortunately we’ve been unsuccessful. Even though the upkeep and maintenance responsibilities are not the Isle of Wight Council’s, we do have a duty to persons wanting to go on the beach via this route. We are not in a financial position to undertake any repairs and would not do so on structures that do not belong to this Authority. However, in order to ensure public safety and to keep costs at a minimum we installed fencing to stop access. Unless of course the owner of the slipway comes forward and undertakes the necessary repairs and maintenance to ensure that it is safe to use, the council has no intentions of removing the fencing. Closure therefore is indefinite at this stage.

Cllr Paul Fuller’s words

Happily the local Isle of Wight Councillor, Paul Fuller, has more information.