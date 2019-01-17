Tampon Tax funding to help some of the most marginalised in society

Lucy shares this latest news on behalf of Hampshire & Isle of Wight Community Foundation. Ed

Hampshire & Isle of Wight Community Foundation (HIWCF) has awarded grants to 14 local projects working with some of society’s most vulnerable women and girls.

Small charities and community groups have received the grants of between £5,000 and £10,000 from the Tampon Tax Community Fund to work with women of all ages, focusing on preventative services for those at risk of crisis.

On the Isle of Wight grants have been awarded to Break the Cycle Community Interest Company and People Matter IW.

How the money will help

Projects receiving funding will help women and girls get back into work, raise awareness of health issues and help those who may be isolated or lonely to create and develop social networks.

As one of the UK’s largest grant-giving organisations, UK Community Foundations (UKCF) was asked by government to distribute the largest share of the funding raised through the levy on sanitary products in 2017/18, working with its network of Community Foundations across the country to award £3.4 million nationally in grants.

HIWCF was oversubscribed in all areas with less than a quarter of the 62 applications for vital projects requesting £533,545 being supported from this stream of funding.

Autistic women’s project

People Matter IW, on the Isle of Wight is the Island’s user led organisation aiming to support people in the local community with disabilities or support needs to have a say in changes that may affect service delivery.

The group have received a grant of £8,620 to enable AIM’s autistic women’s project to become more inclusive, through holding more sessions, operating at different times and venues, thereby increasing the number of attendees.

The project will provide workshops on personal safety, anxiety management, positive relationships and social skills, training in small comfortable groups to help participants develop new skills and confidence, enabling autistic women and girls to live safely and lead fulfilling lives.

Collins: Reduce isolation and provide opportunities

Claire Collins, AIM Co-ordinator at People Matter IW said

“Autistic women and girls face exclusion and discrimination right from the start of life and without the recognition and assessment for diagnosis, early intervention and support is missed, which can lead to many other problems, including school exclusions, bullying and mental health issues. “By providing regular support groups and social activities for autistic women and girls on the Island, we aim to reduce isolation and provide opportunities to build social networks, allowing peers to spend time together, understand their condition and needs and develop a sense of belonging.”

Claire added

“With the support of People Matter IW staff and volunteers, autistic women will receive work and volunteering opportunities to allow them to develop their skills in the workplace and through raising awareness of autism in women’s services such as midwifery and breast screening centres we can ensure that women and girls can fully access health and support services which will help prevent poor health outcomes, family crisis and poor engagement in services. “Thanks to this grant we are able to provide our autistic girls and women with the skills, confidence and support network to create a better future for them.”

Papworth: Supporting some of most marginalised

UKCF Director of Programmes and Development Vicki Papworth said:

“Community Foundations work with grassroots groups running vital services on a shoestring and supporting some of the most marginalised people in our society. “This funding will enable them to run some amazing projects that make a huge difference on the ground to the women and girls who need it most.”

Cornwell: Committed to helping disadvantaged people

