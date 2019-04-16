Isle of Wight Gothic Circus Festival: Two days and nights of mind bending fun!

Organisers of the Isle of Wight Gothic Circus will be bringing us a fantastic two days and nights of freaky fun for all ages on Saturday 25th and Sunday 26th May 2019 at Combley Farm, Downend.

Their beautiful 32m Gothic Circus Big Top tent will play host to a range of family-friendly circus shows (see below), some great live music, a Cabaret for over 18s and even a late-night DJ party.

Head over to either EventBrite

or Skiddle to book your tickets now.

Incredible circus shows

The Gothic Circus will be offering up some amazing circus shows, including:

Magus Utopia magic Show

A variety of traditional family friendly Circus Shows

Six Guinness Record Holder Miss D’Ville

Bloody Bones

Britain’s Got Talent’s The Baron of Side Shows

Delia Du Sol

Hannah Pereira

Mechanical monsters and flaming Knights

All weekend there’ll be Mechanical Monsters roaming the festival and watch out for the Knights fighting with flaming swords!

But it’s not just about spectating, there’ll be workshops and circus-related activities such as trapeze and silk skills, juggling and hoop dancing for you to try out yourself too.

Live music and DJs

Look forward to live music from Crash and Burn and Mr Strange on Saturday, with Kalidia and Road 2 Mayhem performing Sunday, as well as the legendary DJ, Graham Gold, coming all the way from Thailand to play his late-night set.

There’ll also be an outside Steampunk Style Bar with DJs and circus performers.

Over 18s show

On Saturday night there’ll be a Nightingale Cabaret Show in the Big Top, offering a wonderful array of Burlesque, Fetish, Cabaret and Circus performers, including:

Dani Divine & Sailor Jenny; Cha Cha Le Bur; Ravenna Grimm; Lou Safire and Bunny Delacroix.

Get ready for elegant table seating with a complimentary glass of champagne. Tickets for the Cabaret Show are sold separately, and for over 18s only.

Expect table service from the cocktail bar and for an additional charge there’s also a dinner buffet.

And there’s always more …

As you would expect, there’ll be stalls, food stands, games, bouncy castles, slip and slides, face painting and Dark Victorian games.

There are still some camping spaces available with toilets and fresh water, as well as VIP Gothic Tents, with public toilets and showers.

Book now

Under 18s must be accompanied by an adult and there us free entry for children under 12.

Family-run festival

The Isle of Wight Gothic Circus is a family-run festival, so the money you spend with them stays on the Island (rather than going off to a multi-million pound organisation).

The team always go out of their way to ensure all guests have the best time possible.

Stay up to date with the latest additions to the programme by Liking the Gothic Circus Page on Facebook.

