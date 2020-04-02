Isle of Wight GP patients to see change in how, and where, treated during Coronavirus outbreak

In light of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak, many Isle of Wight GP surgeries have had to adapt to how they see and treat patients.

The Isle of Wight Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) have announced that new measures will start to be phased in which could see you being referred to another practice for treatment.

How it will now work

In order to limit the spread of Covid-19, GP practices will be using (some already are) online consultation systems like e-consult, telephone appointments and video consultations.

If you suspect you have C19 symptoms and are assessed as needing a face-to-face appointment, you will be directed to a designated surgery which has been specifically set up to better meet your needs.

Additionally, if you require a face-to-face appointment which isn’t related to Covid-19, then you might also be directed to a different surgery.

Allowing those in greatest need to receive best, safest care

An NHS spokesperson explained,

“It is essential that all parts of the NHS respond to the current situation, to ensure that new ways of working can be found that allow those in greatest need to receive the best, safest care as quickly as possible. We thank everyone for their understanding, and for adapting to these new systems. “To limit the spread of Covid-19, we know that we need to reduce footfall through practices by using online consultation systems like e-consult, telephone appointments and video consultations. That helps us to give people the care they need, safely. “At the current time, when people contact their surgery for an appointment they will receive an initial assessment through an online consultation or by telephone, by a suitably trained clinician. “If anyone suspects they have Covid-19 symptoms and are assessed as requiring a face-to-face appointment, this will be arranged at a designated surgery, which has been specifically set up to better meet the patient’s needs. “In the same way, if someone requires a face-to-face appointment which isn’t related to Covid-19, then they will be directed to a different surgery. “We thank everyone for their understanding. Whilst we realise such arrangements may be inconvenient, we think it is important to keep people safe, reduce the spread of Covid-19 and get the maximum benefit from the healthcare resources which will be available.”

Image: Claudio Schwarz purzlbaum under CC BY 2.0