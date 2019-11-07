Some Isle of Wight GP services available through NHS App

All GP practices on the Isle of Wight are fully linked up with the NHS App giving patients the ability to access a range of primary care services.

As we enter the winter period it’s important residents are aware of all their healthcare options – including how to access them – so you can get the most appropriate help in a timely way.

Range of functions

The App’s functions include booking and managing GP appointments, ordering repeat prescriptions and viewing medical records.

The NHS Isle of Wight Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) has been supporting GP practices to have services available through the app.

Dr Michele Legg, clinical chair for the CCG, said:

“I’m delighted that patients across the island can now enjoy a range of services the NHS App has to offer. “This is a significant step in modernising NHS services, and should make life easier for patients and for practices, with the ability to book and manage appointments online, order repeat prescriptions, view your medical history and access 111 online, among other services. “Apps have become a way of life for so many of us and it’s only right the NHS is also able to offer easy access to services through this platform. “This should help ease some of the pressures on practice reception desks and phone lines, giving people who use the app an alternative they can use from their sofa, and freeing up more time for those patients who wish to continue to use more traditional methods to interact with their practice.”

Unlike previous online GP services, most patients will not need to visit their GP practice to set up a login, but can prove their identity in the app and create their NHS login.

What you can do

The NHS App enables patients to:

check their symptoms and find out what to do when they need help urgently

book and manage appointments at their GP practice

order repeat prescriptions

securely view their GP medical record

register to be an organ donor

choose how the NHS uses their data

You will need to check with your practice whether they offer all or some of the above services.

Smith: Essential people continue to have a choice

Joanna Smith, manager of Healthwatch Isle of Wight, said

“This is a great opportunity for people to book an appointment at their convenience using their mobile phone. “Many people have told us they struggle to get an appointment at their GP practice because they are not able to ring the surgery at the required time in the morning. “It is heartening to hear that this will not replace the telephone booking service or the ability for people to book an appointment directly at their GP practice. “It is essential that people continue to have a choice about the way they are able to book appointments.”

People can download the app from the Apple or Android app stores.

