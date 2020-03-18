Isle of Wight GP surgeries increase use of telephone consultations

Across the Isle of Wight many number of GP surgeries have had to adapt the way they’re working during the Coronavirus (Covid-19/C19) outbreak in order to protect staff and patients.

This might mean non-urgent appointments being rescheduled or that consultations are taking place either online or by phone.

Residents are asked to understand the reason for the changes and to be patient with staff who are working in the best interests of the entire community.

Triaged via phone calls

A CCG spokesperson said:

“As a result of heightened concerns around COVID-19, practices locally are increasing the use of online consultations and telephone triage to support infection control and protect patients and staff. “Some practices routinely manage their demand in this way already. What this means is that all appointments will initially be a phone call with a clinician, who will then arrange an appointment if it is clinically appropriate. This will allow practices to provide a high level of care to those patients who need clinical input in a more time efficient way. “To manage the increased number of patient contacts, practices may also need to reschedule some routine appointments that are not time critical. This will be discussed with patients if appropriate. “We thank everyone for their support at a time when we are dealing with an ever-changing environment.”

