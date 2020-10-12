Isle of Wight GP surgery to change its headquarters

A GP surgery on the Isle of Wight is changing the location of its headquarters – which could in future help pave the way for improved patient services.

Medina Healthcare is planning to make its branch in Brannon Way, Wootton, its new main building. Its current main site in West Street, Newport, would become the new branch surgery.

There will be no change to any primary care services provided to the 9,000 patients registered at both sites.

French: A much more modern building

Dr Christine French, A GP Partner at Medina Healthcare, said,

“During the current Covid-19 situation, West Street has not been used for patient appointments and all our face-to-face appointments have been at Wootton for the safely of patients and our staff. “These arrangements will continue until further notice, but when everything returns to normal the plan at this stage is for both sites to return to operation, although Wootton would remain the main site. “The Wootton site is a much more modern building with better car parking facilities and access. “The revised arrangements will also help with the evolving new Primary Care Network, which, working very closely with other GP practices in the north and east of the Island, we anticipate in future will considerably help us improve the range of services we can offer our patients.”

