Isle of Wight Green candidate launches the Green Guarantee Manifesto

Vix Lowthion sets out the Isle of Wight Green Party’s plans for their Green Guarantee, including Beacon status for the Island as a centre of renewable energy engineering.

Vix Lowthion in Church Litten

Vix Lowthion, the prospective parliamentary candiate for the Green Party in the 2017 general election launched her manifesto today.

She said,

“The 2017 General Election manifesto of the Green Party of England and Wales takes the form of an expanded list of the key priorities for elected Green MPs.

“Big, bold ideas to create a Britain that we can all be proud of.

“I have carefully gone through this document, and other IW Green policies, and this has led to our IW Green Guarantee – an Island-based Green manifesto of pledges that I will put into action as your MP for the Island for the next five years.”

The Isle of Wight Green Guarantee
You can read the Green Guarantee in full below. Click on the full screen icon to see larger version.


