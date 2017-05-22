Isle of Wight Green candidate launches the Green Guarantee Manifesto

Vix Lowthion, the prospective parliamentary candiate for the Green Party in the 2017 general election launched her manifesto today.

She said,

“The 2017 General Election manifesto of the Green Party of England and Wales takes the form of an expanded list of the key priorities for elected Green MPs.

“Big, bold ideas to create a Britain that we can all be proud of.

“I have carefully gone through this document, and other IW Green policies, and this has led to our IW Green Guarantee – an Island-based Green manifesto of pledges that I will put into action as your MP for the Island for the next five years.”