Isle of Wight Green Party candidate shortlisted for MEP election

Isle of Wight Green Party’s parliamentary candidate, Vix Lowthion is now in the running for selection of the South East Green Party’ MEP candidates.

The South East Green Party Website reveals the names of 22 candidates hoping to be selected for one of the ten places, should the UK take part in European elections on 23rd May.

The Website reads:

In case there is a European election on 23 May, we are selecting our Green Party candidates in South East England. 22 people are competing for 10 places. Green Party members in SE England will be receiving electronic or postal ballots to rank people in an STV ballot.

A series of online hustings (five) will take place over the next week or so. We’ll keep you updated.

Who is Vix Lowthion?

As well as being the Isle of Wight Green party’s parliamentary candidate, Vix Lowthion, has also been the national party’s Education Spokesperson since 2016.

She lives on the Isle of Wight with her three sons and teaches at the Island Innovation IV Form campus in Newport.

The SE Green Party Website shows Vix’s entry as: