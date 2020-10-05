Isle of Wight Green spokesperson elected to national executive of Green Party

Vix Lowthion, Isle of Wight Green spokesperson and previous Parliamentary candidate, has been successfully elected to the national executive of the Green Party of England and Wales (known as GPEx). Her new role is Policy Development Coordinator for the party, with responsibility to review and grow the full range of party policies.

Online conference

This year the usual Autumn Conference is being held online throughout the week, with meetings, discussions and fringe events last weekend, and workshops and policy decisions being made by the full membership next weekend.

Discussions have included a Green Economic Recovery, Electoral Reform and Afrikan Reparations. Vix also addressed online conference in her role of Education spokesperson as part of the panel looking at ‘Education is broken – how we can build something better’.

Lowthion: Absolute privilege to be elected

Miss Lowthion said,

“It’s an absolute privilege to be elected by the party membership to GPEx for the next 12 months. I hope to use my energy and experience to support the wealth of expertise in our party to strengthen our policies – which are already the best in the country! “Like all elected co-ordinators this is a voluntary and unpaid role, but a vitally important one if we are going to get more Greens elected and tackle the challenges of the Climate Emergency.”

The Green Party Conference continues all week – you can find out more at

the Green Party Website.

