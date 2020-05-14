Isle of Wight groups given more time to apply for IW Foundation funding

The Isle of Wight Foundation is extending its deadline for grant applications by two months to give more time for Island groups to apply for funding.

The foundation, funded by the organisations which form the partnership behind Island Roads, is offering grants of up to £16,000 for projects which help to tackle social isolation, build better communities or help people into employment.

Philip Horton, chairman of the Isle of Wight Foundation, said,

“The Covid-19 pandemic has impacted massively on charities and groups and we recognise that while they have been focused on supporting those in need they may not have had the time to apply for a grant. “We’d like to give groups more time to apply for funding which could be used to buy equipment, improve facilities or support training – all of which will play a crucial role in supporting people as we adapt to life following the coronavirus outbreak.”

£500,000 support for projects

To date the Isle of Wight Foundation has given almost £500,000 to support projects on the Island.

In addition, it has recently donated funds to the Coronavirus crisis appeal, co-ordinated by Wight Aid, with help going directly to the Isle of Wight Foodbank and Pan Together to support their work with vulnerable people most affected by self-isolation.

Funding applications to the Isle of Wight Foundation can now be made until Monday 6th July 2020.

Full eligibility criteria and details of the application process can be found in the Isle of Wight Foundation section of the Island Roads Website.

