Isle of Wight Hash House Harriers way out West

Alison shares this latest report from the Isle of Wight Hash House Harriers. Ed

So, we are to meet at The Causeway, Freshwater for a foray into West Wight. Better take my waterproof socks if the last few runs were any thing to go by. At the circle the less than complicated instructions were duly ignored and off we went.

We passed All Saints and the cemetery, through a few estate roads and then the recreation ground. What, no hills? This is looking promising! All the more so because of the wonderful spring weather, which was letting hashers’ legs see the world for the first time this year.

Touring the Freshwater sights

Half a mile up Camp Road saw us to Farringford, the restoration of which shows no sign of it being a former Pontins.

Green Lane took us to the bottom of Tennyson Down, this must be the hill, but no, we had climbed 70 metres without realising it, so on down to Freshwater Bay.

We pass the lifeboat where the volunteers were once again busy working and raising money. Do they ever stop?

The steps proved tricky as Jim Jams and a young lady were at an impasse with their “after you”, “no after you”, etc. The less gallant members just jostled through leaving the two behind.

Fork in the trail

This is where the trail split between long and short, but as we didn’t listen at the start we all went on the long path adding an extra 4 Km. It was worth it.

The views were splendid, the chatter better.

The famous palm trees

“Lips on” was telling me about these famous palm trees in the middle of a field and did I know the story? I hadn’t heard of the palms nor had the rest of us. We therefore had to explain the definition of famous to him.

We even doubt they are palm trees (if anyone knows better please comment). Some distance downhill saw us back at The Causeway.

Then it was off to the beer garden of The Vine and a fine pint of HSB, listening to the down downs and singing the songs; it was a fine way to erase memories of the previous day’s rugby.

Next meet

If you would like to join us on our gentle trips around the beautiful Isle of Wight, we meet next at The Kingston Arms on this Sunday 3rd March, just before 11am, all are welcome.

See the HHH Website for more information.

Image: drb62 under CC BY 2.0