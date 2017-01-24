Isle of Wight Hedgelaying competition returns next month

Vanessa shares details of the tenth Isle of Wight Hedgelaying competition. Ed

One of the first rural events of the year will be taking place on Saturday 25th February, a welcome sign that Spring is well on its way and a chance to shake off any winter malaise and get back into our stunning countryside.

Tenth anniversary

2017 marks the tenth anniversary of the Isle of Wight Hedgelaying competition, organised by the Isle of Wight Hedgelaying Group. People travel from all over the country to take part in this ever popular event that is flying the flag for our Island’s countryside heritage.

This traditional rural skill has seen something of a revival over the last 20 years, thanks in no small part to dedicated groups of local artisans and farmers, determined to keep the craft alive.

For an idea of what to expect on day, watch this introduction to hedgelaying from national experts

Importance of hedgerows

Incredibly important for wildlife, a mixture of woodland, scrub and grassland, hedgerows contain a wealth of different plant and animal species, and across large swathes of the countryside are an essential habitat and refuge for the majority of our farmland wildlife.

Hedgerows are also important for many threatened or rare species. These include plants like the Plymouth pear, insects like the Brown Hairstreak butterfly, birds like the Cirl bunting and mammals like the Dormouse.

Location to be confirmed

The actual location for the Island event is only announced a few weeks before the event so please check the Website for updates and how to get involved.

Image: My Isle of Wight: Isle of Wight Hedge Laying Championships video grab