Isle of Wight HelpBank and Foodbay founded by those ‘with social conscience’ who want to help build communities

Community spirit is alive and kicking on the Isle of Wight as two new Facebook groups, designed to help those in need, have taken off with great success.

A few weeks ago Vicky Wade and Theresa Anni set up Foodbay Isle of Wight. The idea behind the group is to offer leftover, excess or unwanted food to those in need.

You only have to look through the group postings to see just how successful the idea has been. There are countless offers every day from generous Islanders wanting to help those who are struggling. The scheme was set up as a trial, but so far, has been working brilliantly.

How it all started

Vicky told OnTheWight,

“Foodbay began because we both talk constantly about how much we want to help. Trying to achieve that goal when everyone has a busy schedule seems impossible. So nothing really comes of one idea to the next. “We talked about how well other groups reach people and how it’s great to pass things on instead of being part of a throw away society. And so Foodbay was sort of born. “It’s only been a few weeks and to start with things were quiet while people started to understand the idea of it. And now I hope we are putting in place a really safe and comfortable place for people to be able to ask for immediate help. Or to share if they just don’t want to throw something away when it could be of use to someone else. “It’s not just about being in desperate need. It’s about trying to lower waste. Brings a sense of community to people. And passing on a good deed to know you’re blessing someone else’s life.”

She went on to add,

“We really just have hope that it takes off into something special. So far it already seems to have helped so many people and they’re so grateful to everyone that’s given. It warms my heart to see people helping people with no judgements.”

HelpBank Page and Group

Hot on the heels of last week’s General Election result, Helpbank was created. In less than a week it has already amassed almost 2,000 members.

Set up by Paul, HelpBank (a Facebook Group and Page) aims to connect those who are struggling and need help, with those able to provide it. This works either as a direct transfer of support, or through signposting to an organisation that can help.

Community disruptors with a social conscience

Paul tells OnTheWight,

“HelpBank was created in response to the isolation and struggles that people face on the Island every day, together with the huge amount of people that we know are willing to lend a hand to those in need. We wanted to find a way to match the two together. “We’re not a formal organisation, we’re a community disruptor – a gaggle of ordinary human beings with a social conscience who want to help build community here on the Island.”

He went on to add,

“It’s unlikely that we will ever become a formal organisation. We would rather, wherever possible signpost people to established organisations or groups that are here to help.”

If you want to offer help or need to request some head over to the Facebook Group.

The efforts of those who set up these groups, and those who suport them is to be greatly admired. Well done to you all.

Image: Toa Heftiba under CC BY 2.0